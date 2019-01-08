Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,264 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2,572.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,794,000 after buying an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 42.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $449,853,000 after buying an additional 1,582,009 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nike by 963.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,933,000 after buying an additional 1,357,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after buying an additional 1,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/nike-inc-nke-shares-sold-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.