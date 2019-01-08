NEXT/ADR (NXGPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $30.45 on Monday. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

