New York Health Care (BBAL) & Addus Homecare (ADUS) Critical Comparison

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Addus Homecare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Addus Homecare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Health Care and Addus Homecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Addus Homecare 3.25% 9.55% 5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for New York Health Care and Addus Homecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Addus Homecare 0 1 6 0 2.86

Addus Homecare has a consensus target price of $75.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Addus Homecare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addus Homecare is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Volatility & Risk

New York Health Care has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus Homecare has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Health Care and Addus Homecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Addus Homecare $425.71 million 2.07 $13.60 million $1.45 46.44

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Summary

Addus Homecare beats New York Health Care on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

