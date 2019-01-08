New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a report published on Monday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

