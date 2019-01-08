New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after buying an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after buying an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,672,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.