New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $168,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

