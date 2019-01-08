New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Incyte by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Incyte by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

Incyte stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.77 per share, with a total value of $68,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,173.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

