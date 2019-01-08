New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $960,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,189,000 after purchasing an additional 738,063 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,144,000. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307,660 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 464,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 890,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

CBOE stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

