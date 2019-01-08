Nevro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,526 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the average daily volume of 215 put options.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.29 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4,723.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nevro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NVRO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/nevro-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-nvro.html.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.