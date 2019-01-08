Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,066 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,064,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,006,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,360,000 after purchasing an additional 833,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Boston Properties stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

