Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Vereit Inc (VER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vereit by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 1,287,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vereit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vereit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,331,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.1 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 93.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

