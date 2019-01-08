Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer primarily in Latin America. The company’s product includes athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories and sporting equipment of international, local and private brands as well as fashion. It operates primarily in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

NYSE:NETS opened at $1.63 on Friday. Netshoes has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.29.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.75). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Netshoes will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.