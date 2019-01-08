NeosCoin (NEOS) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. NeosCoin has a market capitalization of $600,524.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NeosCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003560 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.04014623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007647 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.02079873 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019464 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020307 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NeosCoin (CRYPTO:NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 4,175,941 coins. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin . The official website for NeosCoin is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling NeosCoin

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

