Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several pipeline and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta under the license agreement with AstraZeneca, Shire and Amgen, respectively. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 57,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,025. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $249,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,363 shares of company stock worth $1,390,885. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

