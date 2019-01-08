nDEX (NDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $893.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $155,844.00 and $893.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02160273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00164526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00227518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024951 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,657,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

