Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.10. 102,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, Director Mark Altmeyer purchased 3,500 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.