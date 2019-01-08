MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

In other MVC Capital news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 449,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $4,229,569.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,422.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 22.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVC opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 63.15 and a current ratio of 63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.63. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

