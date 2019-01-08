Musicoin Price Up 3% Over Last Week (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Musicoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $3,118.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.03779405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00124245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,288,281,398 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin . The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

