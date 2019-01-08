MSG Networks (MSGN) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MSG Networks stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 294.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,418,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

