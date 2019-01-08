Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $437.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.30 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22,203.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 160.21% and a net margin of 183.04%.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.39. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,534,000.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

