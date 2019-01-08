MoSys (MOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of MOSY stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. MoSys has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.23.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.
