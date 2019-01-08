MoSys (MOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of MOSY stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. MoSys has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.23.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of MoSys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

