Morgan Stanley Trims Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Target Price to $71.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.97.

Shares of SWKS opened at $64.49 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,648.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $147,000. Midas Management Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

