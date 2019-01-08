Morgan Stanley Trims Position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING (GEM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.21% of GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING worth $54,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING in the second quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING in the third quarter worth $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING by 63.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA EMERGING has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1382 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

