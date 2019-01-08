Morgan Stanley Trims Align Technology (ALGN) Target Price to $210.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.84.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $189.92 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

