Morgan Stanley Sells 3,077 Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of BHP Billiton worth $52,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,682,000 after buying an additional 1,000,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 628,443 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,496,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 418,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

