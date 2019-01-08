Morgan Stanley Raises CSX (CSX) Price Target to $56.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 1,080.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231,204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,214,000 after purchasing an additional 193,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,523,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,113,000 after purchasing an additional 271,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

