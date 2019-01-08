Morgan Stanley Acquires 296,837 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.95% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $54,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,803,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,768,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,871,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,556,000 after buying an additional 796,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after buying an additional 168,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.2586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

