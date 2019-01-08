Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 487 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 13.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,302 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 9.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,133,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,385,000 after purchasing an additional 598,631 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ CELG opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/moody-national-bank-trust-division-purchases-487-shares-of-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.