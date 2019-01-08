Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.26 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 285.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,998,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,697 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,877,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

