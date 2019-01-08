MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $4,278.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022703 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00030082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00026358 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 147,651,174 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

