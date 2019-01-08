Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNTA. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.06. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

