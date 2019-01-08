MktCoin (MLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,991.00

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, MktCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,991.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.02163528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00164130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00222755 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024953 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024825 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,263,215,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,605,524 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

