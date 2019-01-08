MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 155.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 270.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. 768,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,608. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

