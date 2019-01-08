Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on Iron Mountain Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (IRM)

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of IRM opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 114.55%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $475,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $121,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

