MindCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. MindCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,691.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MindCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MindCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MindCoin Profile

MindCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto . MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling MindCoin

