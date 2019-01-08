Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,430,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Milacron were worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Milacron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Milacron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

MCRN stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 87.32% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRN. ValuEngine lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

