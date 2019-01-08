Microsoft (MSFT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.29

Press coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news impact score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Microsoft's analysis:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

