Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 71,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

