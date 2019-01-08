Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives GBX 1,412.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412.14 ($18.45).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of LON:MCRO traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,436 ($18.76). The company had a trading volume of 824,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($38.81).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.