MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,509 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,521,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,174,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.61. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $1,195,096.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

