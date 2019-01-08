MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,175 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 72,708 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 146.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 659,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

