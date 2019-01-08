MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,935 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after buying an additional 602,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,387,000 after buying an additional 299,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $827,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,425 shares of company stock worth $118,419. 13.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on SFBS. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

