MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 856,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,215,000 after buying an additional 849,764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,831,000 after buying an additional 511,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,236,000 after buying an additional 462,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,079,000 after buying an additional 371,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $28,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,840. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

