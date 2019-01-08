Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $322,306.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $546,033.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $449,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,593 shares of company stock worth $2,501,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 123,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

