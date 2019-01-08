Merck KGaA (MRK) Receives €98.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.70 ($114.77).

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Merck KGaA stock opened at €90.60 ($105.35) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

