Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $113.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

MDT opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

