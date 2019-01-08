Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $113.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.
MDT opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
