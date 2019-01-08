MediciNova (MNOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ MNOV traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.87. 71,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,175. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in MediciNova by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,584,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

