Medical Facilities (DR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.28

Shares of Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.28 and last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 166037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.670000044695883 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.00%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

