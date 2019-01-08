McDermott International Inc (MDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. McDermott International reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In other news, CEO David Dickson acquired 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,494.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,968. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McDermott International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDermott International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDermott International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in McDermott International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 4,645,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.52.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

