Materion Corp (MTRN) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Materion worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Materion Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Materion had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

